Everton Burrell Missing, from Clarendon

Forty-five-year-old Everton Burrell, Welder of Inverness Drive, Sandy Bayin Clarendon has been missing since Monday, June 01.

He is of brown complexion, medium build and about 183 centimetres (6 feet) tall.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that Burrell left home for work in Kingston area about 7:30 a.m., and has not been heard from since. When last seen he was wearing a brown long sleeve shirt and camouflaged pants. All efforts to contact him have failed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Everton Burrell is asked to contact the May Pen Police at 876-986-2208, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

