Stylo G Debuts Music Video For His Reflective Single ‘Hard Food’: Watch

Dancehall artiste Stylo G is taking it easy with his newest release Hard Food. The song is cool and collected and so is the music video which all takes place inside the enclosures of a recording studio. There isn’t much to see there but if you want to, simply check out his YouTube page for the official lyric video, which debuted yesterday March 3rd.

Hard Food sounds like an easy read from a journal, the deejay speaks the reflective verses all the way through the song. The composition is a motivational piece for his fans; he even refers to the single as the ‘faith anthem’ in the lyrics. To narrow things down, Stylo G talks about his gains being achieved through unwavering efforts and hard work. He encourages others to have the same attitude and to keep the faith.

This is an unexpected mellow sounding track from Stylo G, he always seems to find the hardest hitting beats to lace his lyrics with and especially after recently releasing his smash hits Dumpling and Bamm Bamm; you’d think the deejay would still be on a high. Perhaps the toned down acoustics was intentional to display his versatility and talent or simply to speak deep words of advice to fans since his platform has augmented over the last few years. However strategic his debut video for Hard Food is, fans are gobbling it up.

He has 40k view counts already and tons of great comments for his touching words in the song. One fan Dj Skull said, "Right now mi admit inna the hospital and mi a cry while listening this" and Young Brown added "Jah no artist…this one…touch a spot… #Hard work….".

One thing is for sure, Hard Food speaks volumes to people in the struggles, Stylo G has made it known that he knows a thing or two about that and unfortunately it is a commonality among many Jamaicans we know.

Check out the music video for Hard Food below.

Source: Dancehallmag