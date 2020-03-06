Akon Releases ‘Stay Down’ Featuring ‘Golden Child of Dancehall’, Don Yute

Grammy-nominated American singer and record producer, Akon, has joined forces with well-known Jamaican entertainer, Don Yute, for the single, Stay Down. The track was recently released on Akon’s label, Konvict Muzik. Although it is said to have been recorded several years ago, Akon saw now as the right time to share Stay Down with the public.

Known for working with a number of talented Jamaican artistes in the past, it’s no surprise that the Locked Up singer has continued to produce international music infiltrated with hip hop, dancehall and reggae sounds, and with actual entertainers from the island.

Being a Sengalese-American, Akon is quite accustomed to experimenting with music and has always thought outside of the box when it comes to his productions and the way he delivers his songs, ever since his world-debut in 2004. Some of the Jamaican acts he has worked with include the phenomenal former female duo, Brick & Lace, who he once signed, and esteemed vocalist, Tami Chynn, sister of The Voice 2013 winner, Tessanne Chin.

That being said, he was able to use his experience to create what he refers to as a ‘special vibe’, along with Don Yute. Formerly labeled, the ‘Golden Child of Dancehall’, Don Yute is famous for his hit 1993 single, Loving Excess, a collaboration with iconic singer, Wayne Wonder, and produced on the Pepperseed riddim by the renowned, Dave Kelly. As Akon stated, it was an honour to work with Don as he symbolizes a special time in Jamaican music, the 90s era.

Stay Down has a sweet flow and is a great blend between Akon’s singing voice and Don Yute’s raspy, hardcore deejay/rap tone. Akon sings the chorus which says, “Gotta stay down, stay down, just to see a brighter day. Stay down, stay down just to live a better way.” The song follows the theme of maneuvering life and climbing the financial ladder. Don Yute raps, “let’s get the money, let’s flip it on dem. Let’s pop a couple bottles, and sip it up den.”

This is not the only collaboration with a Jamdung entertainer that we can expect from Akon who recently launched, Jamakon, through his Akonik Label Group. Jamakon is a leg of Akon’s company that seeks to produce music with Jamaican artistes. Akon, however, hasn’t revealed the names of the other artistes he’ll be working with from the island.

One thing’s for sure, there’s definitely an outpour of love being given by international entertainers for Jamaica. It can’t be denied, the world seems to have a big space in its heart for reggae and dancehall music.

Listen to the pre-released audio of Stay Down by Akon and Don Yute, below

Source: Dancehallmag