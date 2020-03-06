Spice Gives Away JMD $400,000 To Fans In A New Video For Her Freestyle ‘02.20.2020’

Spice is proving that not only is she the queen of dancehall, but also the queen of genius marketing, with a new challenge that promotes her latest freestyle and also puts money in the pockets of her loyal fans.

On February 20, Spice dropped her “02.20.2020” freestyle, taking shots at her haters and she showcased her rhyming skills. Much like an experienced MC, the dancehall artist dropped some fast-paced bars, as she confidently reiterated her title (given by many dancehall fans) as the “Queen of Dancehall”.

Following the release of the official video, Spice then posted a flyer advertising that she would be giving away a grand total of JMD $400,000 to 20 fans ($20,000) who were able to follow the lyrics to the freestyle. Spice gave fans the option of rhyming with the actual song, as she wanted them to be as comfortable as possible. They also had the options of collecting their funds through Western Union, Money Gram or Paypal, if they were selected as a winner.

Scores of fans took to the Youtube video to study the lyrics to the freestyle as best as possible. This track was outside of the normal single because no official lyrics or lyric video was posted online; so fans had to learn the lyrics the old-fashioned way: by listening. Hundreds of fans posted their videos via Instagram and Youtube, rapping the lyrics to get the artist’s attention.

In the end, she chose 20 winners, some of whom were part of the challenge video which Spice posted on her Instagram page. In the video, shot in a lounge, the contestants rhyme the lyrics to the freestyle as they collect their $20,000 in cash from Spice.

As far as song promotions go in the dancehall space, this is one of the best marketing strategies from a local artist. Not only does it offers fans the opportunity to interact and engage with Spice, but it also boosts the number of views that the official video receives.

The freestyle, which dropped two weeks ago, has since received over 800,000 views on Youtube. It is on track to become her highest viewed music video since the beginning of this year.

Watch the video with the challenge contestants below:

Source: Dancehallmag