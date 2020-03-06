Masicka Says He’s Sweet Like An ‘Ice Cream Truck’ In New Song: Listen

The Genahsyde Boss Masicka has released some new music for his fan’s listening pleasure. The title of the track is Ice Cream Truck and as expected he’s not talking about a literal one. The deejay says the ladies refer to him as an ice cream truck because what’s contained within is just as delectable as he is, but we’ll get more into that later.

The official audio for Ice Cream Truck was premiered today March 3rd on Masicka’s YouTube page through 1Syde and Mozeeko Records. Fans of the deejay are already jolting up the view counts to a considerable 43k just under 6 hours of its launch.

Although his musical releases are coming in moderately it makes up for in ratings. This is second track from the deejay since the beginning of the year; he dropped the audio for his single Rich January 3rd snatching up 1 million views easily. He has had pretty good successes on other tracks like Leader with dancehall singjay Dexta Daps, which accumulated over 7.5 million views as well as King Inna Earth that has gotten 4.8 million views plus there is his track Image, which has loaded up over 1.7 million views.

Let’s see how Ice Cream Truck appeals to the Genahsyde fans in the coming weeks. As of its release today there are over 500 comments on Masicka’s Youtube page, all of which are loving the new acoustics.

The Ice Cream Truck single has an easy flow with a great beat, however the banger is Masicka’s lover boy lyrics. Some of the highlights in the verses say:

“Gyal a get spoil like pickney when ice cream truck a come….Gyal a say mi sweet like a ice cream truck enuh, clean and mi ice dem tough enuh yah, full a greens and mi wild and rough enuh”. Also, “Mi say fi take the draws off and she drop it … three gal a reason a juggle under the topic, dem wan hold mi c#cky and snack it”.

Check out more of the lyrics in the audio track below.

Source: Dancehallmag