Strengthening Resilience Of Agricultural Sector And Coastal Areas

A sum of $253.5 million is being provided by the Government to continue work on enhancing the resilience of Jamaica’s agricultural sector and coastal areas in the new financial year beginning April 1.

The provision is set aside in the 2022/23 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The project is intended to protect livelihoods and safeguard food security in vulnerable communities by improving land and water management in the agricultural sector, strengthening coastal protection, and building institutional capacity against climate-change risks.

Activities slated to be carried out in 2022/23 include completion of community disaster-risk-reduction training and capacity-building, installation of 600 metres of revetment and 300 metres of artificial reef, and reclamation of approximately 18,000 square metres of shoreline.

The project, which was initiated in October 2012, is now scheduled to end in September 2022, after six extensions.

Achievements up to December 2021 include completion of capacity building and training, and design review for coastal works.

The project is being jointly executed by the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), National Environment and Planning Agency and the National Works Agency NWA.

Financing is being provided by the Government of Jamaica and Adaptation Fund.