Megan Thee Stallion Launches non-profit to Honour her Late Parents

This year, Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating her birthday by honoring her parents and hometown with the launch of the Pete and Thomas Foundation, a non-profit organization supporting charitable programs in Houston.
Named for the newly 27-year-old’s late parents Joseph Pete Jr. and Holly Thomas, the Pete and Thomas Foundation’s mission is to “catalyze resources to effect meaningful and positive change in the lives of women and children, senior citizens, and underserved communities in Houston, TX, and across the globe,” according to the organization’s new website.
It will focus on awarding scholarships and student resources, addressing housing issues for senior citizens, single mothers and families in need, and providing health and wellness care.
The “Savage” rapper made headlines last year when she graduated from Texas Southern University with a degree in health administration, which she said was in honor of her mother, who died in 2019 from brain cancer.
