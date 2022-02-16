Jah Cure Should Never Have Been Granted a Gun Licence-FLA

Incarcerated reggae singer Jah Cure has been named among several persons who were issued gun licences despite deemed ‘not fit and proper’, but were however granted gun licences by the Firearm Licensing Authority, FLA, in the past.

Among them are persons convicted of criminal offences to include murder and rape. This was revealed at a news conference on Tuesday by Firearm Licensing Authority CEO Shane Dalling,

While accusing former board members of first refusing applications from people with criminal convictions, then reversing the decision, Dalling made the shocking disclosure.

According to Dalling, Jah Cure’s application had been denied initially because he had been convicted of rape and other crimes, but previous boards overruled the decision and awarded him a permit.

The singer was sentenced to 15 years in prison for rape in April 1999 but only served eight years. In July of 2007, he was released.

The CEO went on to discuss current conflicts between the FLA and gun dealers, some of whom, Dalling claims, do not appreciate his insistence on certain checks and balances because they believe he is “bad for business.”

Dalling stated that he intends to continue his efforts to purge the FLA of corruption.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com