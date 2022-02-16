Jah Cure Should Never Have Been Granted a Gun Licence-FLA

Incarcerated reggae singer Jah Cure has been named among several persons who were issued gun licences despite deemed ‘not fit and proper’, but were however granted gun licences by the Firearm Licensing Authority, FLA, in the past.

Among them are persons convicted of criminal offences to include murder and rape. This was revealed at a news conference on Tuesday by Firearm Licensing Authority CEO Shane Dalling,

While accusing former board members of first refusing applications from people with criminal convictions, then reversing the decision, Dalling made the shocking disclosure.

According to Dalling, Jah Cure’s application had been denied initially because he had been convicted of rape and other crimes, but previous boards overruled the decision and awarded him a permit.

The singer was sentenced to 15 years in prison for rape in April 1999 but only served eight years. In July of 2007, he was released.

The CEO went on to discuss current conflicts between the FLA and gun dealers, some of whom, Dalling claims, do not appreciate his insistence on certain checks and balances because they believe he is “bad for business.”

Dalling stated that he intends to continue his efforts to purge the FLA of corruption.