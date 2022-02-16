MEGJC to Host “Town Hall” consultation on the Emissions Policy Framework and the Updated Climate Change Policy Framework

The Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, which houses the Environment and Climate Change Portfolios, will, next week, host a “Town Hall” consultation on two critical policies. They are the update of the Climate Change Policy Framework for Jamaica and the Emissions Policy Framework for Jamaica.

The upcoming “Town Hall” consultation, is one in a series of engagements being held by the Ministry, to gain input on the policies from the public.

To date, consultations have been held with environmental practitioners, youth groups, and transport, health, housing and energy experts in the public sector and civil society.

Addressing members of the private sector at another in the series of consultations on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, Minister Without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda, noted that the Paris Agreement under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change was a key driver for the update of the Climate Change Policy Framework.

He also explained the difference between the two Policy Frameworks.

“The updated Climate Change Policy Framework signals Jamaica’s commitment to global climate action and to undertaking concrete actions at the national and local levels, whereas the Emissions Policy Framework.…puts forward several objectives, strategies and actions to improve the mechanisms that govern air quality management”, the Minister said.

Minister Samuda told members of the private sector, whose representatives were drawn from the tourism and energy sectors, the automotive industry as well as environmental professionals and engineers, among others, that a number of industries are affected by poor air quality.

“Those with businesses and livelihoods which involve indoor, labour-intensive work, know well how poor air quality severely impacts the productivity of your workers. Those in agriculture know how poor air quality affects plant and animal health….These are issues to be addressed by the Emissions Policy Framework for Jamaica.”

The Minister urged the private sector representatives at the consultation, to assist in identifying the gaps in the policies, whether they are legislative, research, public awareness raising or technology transfer-related, and to help identify additional opportunities for building collaborative and sustainable approaches.

“We also wish for you to consider all these matters within the context of equitable transitions towards a green economy with green jobs and clean energy for our citizenry”, he said.

The upcoming “Town Hall’ consultation on the Emissions Policy Framework for Jamaica and the updated Climate Change Policy Framework for Jamaica, will be streamed virtually via Zoom, the Ministry’s social media platforms and the Jamaica Information Service’s online platforms, on Tuesday February 22, 2022, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Members of the public are invited to attend.

Both policies may be viewed on the Ministry’s website at https://megjc.gov.jm/policies/ and the written comments on the policies can be sent to [email protected] no later than March 31, 2022.