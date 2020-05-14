Stalk Ashley Debuts Two New Sweet Sounding Singles ‘Open’ & ‘Deserted’: Listen

Jamaican songbird Stalk Ashley serenades listeners with her sultry purrs through two sweet sounding and newly released singles recently. The official lyric videos for her songs Open and Deserted debuted the same day on YouTube, Sunday May 10th trailing in the footsteps of her highly successful single Young, that has hit over 2 million streams since its release 5 months ago.

Deserted featuring the British trio, rap group WSTRN (pronounced Western) has Ashley feeling deserted in a toxic relationship. She relays the complicated trials faced with a confused boyfriend who says he doesn’t want to waste her time yet still blows up her phone.

The poised young talent seems so caught up that she becomes entwined and too finds it hard to let go despite her many admirers. “You know di mount a man who wah bruk my spine?” she whirrs in the sweetest voice, but it doesn’t seem like anyone does it like him… Listen to the full version below.

The single Open finds the songstress in another unfulfilling love affair, must be a Jamaican man, this one just doesn’t want to ‘open’ up about his feelings. “Don’t underrate what the little things can do, just show me affection, more than a couple I love you’s,” she sings. Though not giving him much incentive to make the big move, she says, “If mi bruk yuh heart just charge me fi damage.” Listen further, the full version for this one is also below.

Both songs demonstrate a fresh and intriguing sound and style of music. Stalk’s lyrics are unassumingly bold and demanding, as the hypnotizing effect of her voice disguises the austere tone of the songs.

A true vocalist, her exquisite and sophisticated pitches can make anything sound beautiful. Stalk Ashley is certainly an emerging talent to keep our eyes and ears on.

Source: Dancehallmag