Spice Plans To Settle In Atlanta With Kids Soon

It is no surprise that Dancehall’s reigning queen Spice has found a renewed love for the Southern hospitality of Atlanta, Georgia.

Spice, whose real name is Grace Latoya Hamilton on the finale of the popular reality show- Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (LHHATL) has finally put to bed rumors and speculation of the possibility of her moving to Atlanta.

The Indicator hitmaker made the disclosure as the show focused on the launch of her beauty line branded Face and Laces which provides wig units, makeup, and other female accessories and the debut of her new single, Inches. The reality series is based in the Georgia state captial, where she revealed that she plans to get settled with her two children, Nicholas and Nicholatoy.

“As an artiste you can’t solely depend on music, so I really want my wig and makeup line to do extremely well, especially since I’m trying to get settled here in Atlanta and move my kids to live here with me,” she said.

The fashion and beauty industry has seen an exponential boom over the years, with more and more celebrities tapping into the creative industry to generate an additional source of income. Spice underscores that as a musician it is important to have multiple streams of income and not rely solely on one.

Spice first appeared on LHHATL as a guest star in season six. She then joined as a main cast member, cementing her place in the entertainment industry and gaining more worldwide notoriety. Though, some fans believe she was already bigger than the show.

I love to watch #LHHATL but I feel @spiceofficial is bigger than the program, she can’t go back and forth with bitter women like Akbar. — NOTORIOUS NEEZY. (@alsoknownasnee1) May 13, 2020

Meanwhile, everyone is probably anxious to find out when exactly will Spice take the big leap and move fully to Atlanta with her two children. Spice already has an apartment in Atlanta, so it can be anytime sooner than we think.

Source: Dancehallmag