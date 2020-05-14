Abducted Woman Rescued By Police

Detectives from the Montego Bay Criminal Investigation Branch rescued a woman who was allegedly abducted and raped by a man on Primrose Road in Rosemount Garden, St. James on Wednesday, May 6.

Twenty-six-year-old Tevon Binns otherwise called ‘Teejay’, a taxi operator of Primrose Road in the parish was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He was charged with Abduction and Rape.

Reports are that about 10:00 a.m., Binns allegedly pulled a knife at the woman who boarded his taxi and brought her to his house where he forcibly engaged in sexual activities with her several times. During the incident, the woman sent a text message to her relatives and the matter was reported to the Police. On Thursday, May 7, a team of officers went to the accused man’s house and rescued the woman. Binns was arrested and later charged.

His court date is being finalized.