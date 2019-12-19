St Mary Police Arrested and Charged Man with Wounding with Intent

Driver Taken To Police Lockup After Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash In St Mary
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A 26-year-old have been arrested and charged by the Detectives in St Mary with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm, following the shooting of a man in Islington on June 12 of this year.

He has been identified as Collin Murray of Islington, St. Mary.

It is reported that at about 8.45 p.m., the complainant was walking home when he was allegedly attacked and shot by the accused.

The police were alerted and upon their arrival, the complainant was seen suffering from gunshot wounds and transported to hospital, where he was admitted for treatment.

The now accused man eventually turned himself in to the police, and was charged following an identification parade where he was pointed out.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Please send us your Feedback, News Item, Confession, gossip or Dear Mckoy, Photos and/or Videos to our WhatsApp Number 1-876-353-1389 or Email [email protected]

Recent News
Dear McKoy: I Slept with Two Church Brothers, Now I’m Pregnant
Dear McKoy: I Slept with Two Church Brothers, Now I’m Pregnant
St Mary Police Arrested and Charged Man with Wounding with Intent
St Mary Police Arrested and Charged Man with Wounding with Intent
Man Arrested and Charged Following Shooting Incident in Spanish Town
Man Arrested and Charged Following Shooting Incident in Spanish Town
Splash Ready for Musical Success
Splash Ready for Musical Success
More Cops On The Streets For Holiday Season
More Cops On The Streets For Holiday Season
Farmers Urged To Take Precautions Against Praedial Larceny
Farmers Urged To Take Precautions Against Praedial Larceny

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....