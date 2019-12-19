St Mary Police Arrested and Charged Man with Wounding with Intent

A 26-year-old have been arrested and charged by the Detectives in St Mary with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm, following the shooting of a man in Islington on June 12 of this year.

He has been identified as Collin Murray of Islington, St. Mary.

It is reported that at about 8.45 p.m., the complainant was walking home when he was allegedly attacked and shot by the accused.

The police were alerted and upon their arrival, the complainant was seen suffering from gunshot wounds and transported to hospital, where he was admitted for treatment.

The now accused man eventually turned himself in to the police, and was charged following an identification parade where he was pointed out.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.