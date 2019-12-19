Man Arrested and Charged Following Shooting Incident in Spanish Town

A man has been arrested and charged by the St Catherine North police for the November 26 shooting of two men in Homestead, Spanish Town in the parish.

It is alleged that 25-year-old Andray Dixon, a resident of McVickers Lane, Spanish Town, has been charged with wounding with intent, and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

According to reports, about 10.20 a.m., Dixon was driving a Toyota Probox motorcar, which he used to block the path of the complainants who were travelling in another motor vehicle, Toyota Allion.

Dixon reportedly opened gunfire, hitting the two men while they were inside the Probox motorcar.

The police were alerted to the scene and on their arrival, the victims were transported to hospital, where they were treated and released.

Dixon was subsequently taken into lock up, and was later pointed out at an identification parade that was held as part of the investigation into the crimes.

He is booked to appear in court at a later date.

