Splash Ready for Musical Success

New York, NY (Shuzzr) – Known in the reggae-dancehall community as a producer and writer, Micheal McFade has now decided to put his musical talents on display. The former music producer, now artiste who hails from Spanglers community in Kingston, will be pursuing his career in music under the moniker ‘Splash’ as he sets his eyes on musical success.

Splash who intends to make a big impact on the genre and culture, is focused not just on selling music , but connecting with fans in Jamaica and within the diaspora. The singjay who seeks to gain musical success like Koffee, Kranium, Wayne Wonder, Jada Kingdom and others is eager to captivate the minds and hearts music lovers.

‘Jamaican Proverb’ his debut single is set for release on December 25. Splash who has been busy in the studio recording, is set to also release a sophomore album titled ‘HERE’ in 2020. The multifaceted act, who over the years has had the pleasure of working with Tanya Stevens, Mr. Vegas, Eklypse and others, seeks to differentiate himself by fusing his producing and songwriting skills.

His single set for release and later his sophomore album, is what the artiste hopes will get him on the playlist of music listeners, as he seeks to join a new wave of artiste gaining international success as they incorporate the traditional sounds of reggae fused with dancehall, afrobeat and RnB.

Since 2019, Splash has teamed up with various producers namely Peter Gordon, Boswell Anglin to help develop his skill as an artiste while he gets his album ready for release. The album which will feature Ajji and Mr. Tropical from Guadeloupe will represent the new wave in local music. ‘Jamaican Proverb’ which is produced by John Jr & Sanctum Entertainment will be available on streaming platforms on December 25th.