Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Dr Timothy Harris announced that general elections will be held on Friday, June 05, 2020. The electorate will at that time, chose a government to lead the Federation for the next five years.

In his televised address to the nation on Monday, Prime Minister Dr Harris further revealed that Nomination Day will be May 27, 2020.

His Excellency, the Governor General advised that the Writs of Election will be issued for the members running in each constituency. Today, His Excellency will appoint Returning Officers in all eleven (11) constituencies in the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis pursuant to the National Assembly Elections Act.

Having dissolved the Kittitian Parliament last week, Dr Harris told citizens that he plans to accomplish much more in a second term, for the benefit of all in the twin-island federation. The Harris-led and incumbent Team Unity Party will square off against the St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party, headed by former Prime Minister Denzil Douglas.

Since March this year, Opposition Leader Dr Douglas has been ordered by the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court of Appeal to vacate his seat in the Parliament over the issue of a diplomatic passport that had been granted to him by Dominica. However, in February last year, Dr Douglas scored a victory in the passport case at the High Court against the Timothy Harris-led Government that sought a declaration that since the election to the National Assembly and was accordingly required to vacate his seat by reason of becoming a person who, by virtue of his own act, is in accordance with the law of Dominica, under an acknowledgment of allegiance, obedience or adherence to a foreign power or state, namely Dominica.

General elections in the country are constitutionally due by August this year. At this time, St Kitts and Nevis have had no death as a result of the Novel Coronavirus, no hospitalization and 14 out of 15 positive cases have recovered.

Contributed by HE Prof Colin O Jarrett