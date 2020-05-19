Bars to re-open tomorrow

The opening of bars tomorrow May 17, 2020, only speaks to community bars and taverns, subject to the observance of established protocols.

Bars may open daily from 11:00 am and close one hour before the curfew takes effect.- Minister Desmond McKenzie

