Jamaica students to sit CXC starting July 27

Jamaican students will sit the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) -administered CSEC and CAPE examinations in July as agreed by the examination body last week.

Minister with responsibility for Education Karl Samuda announced the decision a short while ago at a media briefing in St Andrew.

CXC will start July 27. Mr Samuda said the exams will be held over about two weeks. He said social distancing will be facilitated as the other children will not be in school.

There has been some anxiety over the CSEC and CAPE examinations because Jamaica had disagreed with most other Caribbean countries and territories for having the examinations starting in July.

The exams had been postponed from May-June because of COVID-19.