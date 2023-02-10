St James Teen Held with Illegal Gun in Ocho Rios, St Ann

A 19-year-old man who hails from Montego Bay in St James has been arrested and charged for Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.
He has been identified as Tyrese Rodgers, otherwise called ‘Jay’ of Roosevelt Avenue in Montego Bay, St James.
Reports are that about 5:00am, on Saturday, February 4, lawmen carried out an operation at a premises occupied by Rodgers in West Bank, Ocho Rios, St Ann.
A search was conducted of the premises which led to the discovery of a Glock 9mm pistol, fitted with a magazine containing two live 9mm rounds of ammunition.
The accused man was taken into custody and subsequently charged.