Man Shot Dead in Montego Bay, St James

The Barnett Street police in Montego Bay, St James, are probing the shooting death of a man in the vicinity of the Rubis Service Station along Barnett Street in Montego Bay, St James, on Friday.
Dead is 25-year-old Steve Henry, otherwise called ‘Zeeks’ of Fisherman’s Lane in Hendon, Norwood.
Reports are that about 3:00am, Henry was walking along Barnett Street when he was pronounced upon by unknown assailants who shot him to the regions of his head.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, the now-deceased was discovered lying in a pool of blood, in the vicinity with gunshot wounds to his head.
The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem.