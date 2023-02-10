Businessman Shot and Killed in Denham Town

The Denham Town police have launched an investigation into the death of one man, who was shot and killed by armed men at his business place in Kingston 14, on Thursday night, February 9.
He has been identified as 44-year-old Kirk Facey, otherwise called ‘Kirk’ , businessman of Market Street also in Kingston 14.
Reports are that about 8:30pm, Facey was at his business place when he was ambushed by armed men who opened fire hitting him multiple times.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, Facey was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.