St. James Teen Awaiting Charges after Illegal Firearm Uncovered in Home Operation

January 18, 2024

A St. James teen is currently in police custody awaiting charges following the discovery of an illegal firearm during a targeted operation at his home in Seaview Heights, Flanker, on Tuesday, January 16.

Montego Bay Police reported that at approximately 6:45 a.m., law enforcement, in collaboration with the military, conducted a joint operation in the Flanker community. Multiple premises were searched during this operation, leading to the apprehension of the suspect.

Authorities found a Browning 9mm pistol, accompanied by two rounds of ammunition, in the teen’s bedroom.

The 18-year-old was taken into custody. However, his identity is being withheld at this time pending further investigations.

 

