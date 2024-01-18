St. James Teen Awaiting Charges after Illegal Firearm Uncovered in Home Operation

A St. James teen is currently in police custody awaiting charges following the discovery of an illegal firearm during a targeted operation at his home in Seaview Heights, Flanker, on Tuesday, January 16.
Montego Bay Police reported that at approximately 6:45 a.m., law enforcement, in collaboration with the military, conducted a joint operation in the Flanker community. Multiple premises were searched during this operation, leading to the apprehension of the suspect.
Authorities found a Browning 9mm pistol, accompanied by two rounds of ammunition, in the teen’s bedroom.
The 18-year-old was taken into custody. However, his identity is being withheld at this time pending further investigations.