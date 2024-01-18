JCF Narcotics Division Seizes 4.8KG, Arrests Female at Norman Manley International Airport

The JCF Narcotics Division is actively investigating a significant case involving the seizure of over 4.8 kilograms of cocaine, with an estimated street value of USD 144,000.00, at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.
According to police reports, on Wednesday, January 17, around 5 p.m., a female passenger checked in for a flight bound for London, England. During a routine security check, authorities discovered the cocaine cleverly concealed in milk packages within her suitcase.
The suspect was promptly arrested and held on reasonable suspicion of violating the Dangerous Drugs Act. However, her identity is currently withheld pending further investigations.