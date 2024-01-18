man charged after brandishing firearm

JCF Narcotics Division Seizes 4.8KG, Arrests Female at Norman Manley International Airport

Leave a Comment / By / January 18, 2024

The JCF Narcotics Division is actively investigating a significant case involving the seizure of over 4.8 kilograms of cocaine, with an estimated street value of USD 144,000.00, at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.

According to police reports, on Wednesday, January 17, around 5 p.m., a female passenger checked in for a flight bound for London, England. During a routine security check, authorities discovered the cocaine cleverly concealed in milk packages within her suitcase.

The suspect was promptly arrested and held on reasonable suspicion of violating the Dangerous Drugs Act. However, her identity is currently withheld pending further investigations.

 

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

Never miss a beat!

Interested in getting blog post updates? Simply click the button below to stay in the loop!