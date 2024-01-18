CISOCA Urgently Seeks Woman Featured in Disturbing Child Abuse Video

Leave a Comment / By / January 18, 2024

Investigators from the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) are actively addressing a viral video circulating on social media depicting a woman physically abusing a teen girl.

The disturbing fourteen-second footage captures the woman repeatedly kicking and trampling over the girl’s head and upper body while she lies on the floor of a house. Law enforcement is urgently appealing to the woman involved to turn herself in.

Individuals who have information that may aid the investigation are encouraged to contact CISOCA at 876-926-4079, Crime Stop at 311, the 119 Police Emergency number, or the nearest police station.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

Never miss a beat!

Interested in getting blog post updates? Simply click the button below to stay in the loop!