CISOCA Urgently Seeks Woman Featured in Disturbing Child Abuse Video

Investigators from the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) are actively addressing a viral video circulating on social media depicting a woman physically abusing a teen girl.
The disturbing fourteen-second footage captures the woman repeatedly kicking and trampling over the girl’s head and upper body while she lies on the floor of a house. Law enforcement is urgently appealing to the woman involved to turn herself in.
Individuals who have information that may aid the investigation are encouraged to contact CISOCA at 876-926-4079, Crime Stop at 311, the 119 Police Emergency number, or the nearest police station.