Counterfeit Crocs Seized in Kingston Operation; Suspect in Police Custody

Counterfeit Crocs Seized: Detectives from the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC) executed a successful operation on Barry Street, downtown Kingston, between 11:00 am and 3:45 pm on Wednesday, January 17, resulting in the seizure of a substantial quantity of counterfeit goods. one man has been apprehended in connection with the seizure.
Law enforcement officers were present in the area when they conducted a search of an establishment. The search revealed several pairs of Crocs footwear believed to be counterfeit, leading to an estimated street value of over JMD 100 million for the seized items.
The identity of the individual in police custody is currently withheld, pending further investigations into the matter.
Investigations are ongoing.