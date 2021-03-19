St James Men Found Murdered and Left in Parked Car, in St Andrew

The St Andrew police have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of two men, both of whom are said to be of St James addresses, whose bodies were discovered with multiple gunshot wounds inside an abandoned motor vehicle, which was parked along the road in St Andrew, on Thursday afternoon, March 18.

The investigators have not yet released the identities of the victims.

Reports by the police are that about 3:30 pm, residents living at Mapleleaf Avenue, in St Andrew, noticed a white 110 Toyota Corolla motor vehicle, which was abandoned along a section of the roadway, with what appeared to be blood on the trunk, and the front door.

The residents investigated and stumbled upon the bodies of both men, which were in the rear of the car,

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the bodies of the men were found to have multiple gunshot wounds.

The scene was processed and the bodies of the men removed from the scene to the morgue.

Residents in the community reported that two men travelling on a motorcycle were seen travelling behind, followed by which they opened fire on the vehicle.