Machel Montano releases “The Wedding Album”

Celebrating his one-year anniversary with the love of his life, Soca giant Machel Montano is gifting the world an inside view of his joy through this union.

The Wedding Album, which dropped today (March 19) on all streaming platforms, is a dedication to Montano’s wife, celebrating their partnership.

“This album is a dedication to my wife and the wonderful partnership we share and which we celebrate physically, spiritually, and culturally. These songs translate the feelings we experience when we meet, the love when we dance and share space, as well as the joy we find when we are together” said Machel Montano.

Soca, which stands for the soul of calypso, a genre invented in Trinidad and Tobago, is a way of life for many in the Caribbean and Machel Montano is the main ingredient.

Known for his fete starter singles and road march rompers, Machel Montano has stepped outside his mind and into his heart trusting every direction unknown, with this album.

The album is a collection of slow grooves for easy listening and dancing, with a message of love running straight through. Just like a marriage, the theme is about union on multiple levels.

Executive produced by Machel Mantano and Che Kothari, The Wedding Album features artists such as Teddy Riley, Afro B, Vybz Kartel, Stacy Barthe, Voice, DJ Tunez, just to name a few.