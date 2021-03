Following the success of his hugely popular ‘Call Me If’ singe, dancehall artiste Dexta Daps has surprised fans with a remix featuring rapper Tory Lanez and Louie Culture.

Daps sampled Culture’s 90s hit Gangalee for the original version of the song.

Lanez brought his flow of patois infused rap to the effort while Culture brought his original vibe and energy.

“Call Me If” is the lead single from Dexta Daps’ album Vent and has garnered over eight million views since its July 2020 release.