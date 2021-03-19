Done! Saweetie and Quavo split after 2 years

Saweetie and Quavo have officially called it quits after more than two years together.

Earlier this month, social media users began speculating that the rappers had split after the Migos star and “Emotional” hitmaker appeared to have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Saweetie confirmed the news in two tweets she shared Friday afternoon.

Seemingly addressing infidelity, the singer-rapper wrote, “I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character.”

After the pair had become known for exchanging lavish gifts, she wrote, “Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

Saweetie also said that despite the apparent dishonesty, she’s moving forward with a positive mindset. “I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation 🙏🏽.”