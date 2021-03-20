Mavado’s son sentenced to life in prison

The son of Dancehall star Mavado, Dante Brooks has been sentenced to life in prison.

This, in relation to the 2018 murder of Lorenzo Thomas. The judgement was handed down in the Home Circuit Court today (March 19).

16 year old Dante Brooks must serve 22 years before he may become eligible for parole.

He has also been sentenced to 15 years for arson and 20 years for illegal possession of a firearm.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

Brooks’ co-accused, 26-year old Andre Hines has also been given a life sentence for the murder and must serve 17 years before parole.

He was also given 15 years each for arson and illegal possession of a firearm.

The two were arrested and charged in connection with the home-invasion killing of Lorenzo Thomas in the St Andrew community of Cassava Piece on June 5, 2018.