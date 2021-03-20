Lawyers for Mavado’s Son, Co-accused To Appeal Prison Sentence

Lawyers representing the son of Dancehall Artiste Mavado and his co-accused Andre Hines, have indicated that they will be appealing the conviction and sentence.

Attorney Peter Champagnie Q.C, says there is fertile ground to seek an appeal.

According to Champagnie, “A number of serious issues have arisen throughout the trial to include that blame was being laid at the feet of the police to say that they had forced the witness to say things that were not true.”

He said “there were many inconsistencies throughout the trial”.

18 year old Dante Brooks must serve 22 years before he may become eligible for parole. This, in relation to the 2018 murder of Lorenzo Thomas.

Brooks’ co-accused, 26-year old Andre Hines has also been given a life sentence for the murder and must serve 17 years before parole.

They have also been sentenced to 15 years for arson and 20 years for illegal possession of a firearm.

The sentences are to run concurrently. Their sentences were handed down in the Home Circuit Court yesterday (March 19).