Justin Bieber face Backlash for Use of Martin Luther King Jr.’s Clip on New Album

Justin Bieber is in the hot seat after releasing his sixth studio album, Justice.

The singer is getting slammed for including snippets of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s voice on his new album.

While critics call the move tone-deaf, MLK’s family is in favor of the collaboration.

The artist dropped Justice on Thursday with an intro that features a snippet from one of King’s famous speeches.

Despite King’s voice being featured on the album, none of the 15 R&B/pop tracks listed express any issues regarding civil rights or racial inequality.

But despite the push back from fans, MLK’s estate approved the samples and support the project.