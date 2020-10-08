St James Man Murdered in Negril, Westmoreland

The Negril police in Westmoreland, have commenced an investigation surrounding the shooting death of a man in Whitehall District, Negril, Westmoreland on Tuesday night, October 6.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Kenmar Martin, who hails from Sunderland District in St James.

Reports from the Negril police are that about 7:30 pm, residents in Whitehall, Negril alerted them after hearing loud explosions which sounded like gunshots coming from a section of the area.

The police proceeded to the location and discovered Martin lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshots wounds to his upper body.

The scene was processed, and the body later removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.