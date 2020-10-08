St James Man Murdered in Negril, Westmoreland

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The Negril police in Westmoreland, have commenced an investigation surrounding the shooting death of a man in Whitehall District, Negril, Westmoreland on Tuesday night, October 6.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Kenmar Martin, who hails from Sunderland District in St James.

Reports from the Negril police are that about 7:30 pm, residents in Whitehall, Negril alerted them after hearing loud explosions which sounded like gunshots coming from a section of the area.

The police proceeded to the location and discovered Martin lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshots wounds to his upper body.

The scene was processed, and the body later removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....