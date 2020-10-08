Truck Driver Killed in Fatal Crash in St Elizabeth

The Black River police have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of a popular truck driver, who died from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident along the Shewsberry main road, in Black River, on Monday, October 5.

The deceased truck driver has been identified as 52-year-old Bryan Scott, of a Fyffes Pen, address in Black River, St Elizabeth.

Reports by the police are that about 6:00 pm, Scott was driving his 1997 white International flatbed motor truck in heavy rainfall, when he reportedly hit a pot-hole and lost control of the vehicle.

The truck rode an embankment and Scott was thrown from around the steering wheel and received multiple injuries on the pavement.

He was assisted to the Black River Hospital by other motorists, and upon arrival, he was pronounced dead.