Woman Killed in Fatal Crash in Ocho Rios, St Ann

A female died from injuries she sustained in a motor vehicle accident along the Dunn’s River main road, in Ocho Rios, St Ann on Monday, October 5, while the driver of the ill-fated taxi motorcar, has since been warned for prosecution.

The victim has been identified as Donnette Smith, of a Steer Town address, also in St Ann.

Reports by the Ocho Rios police are that about 3:30 pm, the 75-year-old taxi operator was driving his Toyota Corolla taxi motor car, towards the directions of Ocho Rios town, with Smith on board.

On reaching a section of the roadway, he reportedly lost control of the vehicle and collided with a Toyota Axio motor car, which was heading in the opposite direction.

Smith and the elderly driver sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital, where the driver was treated and Smith pronounced dead.