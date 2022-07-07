St. James Man Fined $12,000 for Breaching Road Traffic Act

A St. James man had to fork out $12,000 in fines in the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday for breaching the Road Traffic Act.

Tajay Smith pleaded guilty to operating without a road licence and without insurance when he appeared before presiding judge Sasha Smith-Ashley.

The date of the incident was not revealed, but Smith was stopped by police officers who discovered that he was operating his vehicle without a road licence and had no insurance coverage.

He received a $10,000 fine or 10 days in jail for operating a vehicle without a valid license, as well as a $2,000 fine or 10 days in jail for operating a vehicle without insurance.