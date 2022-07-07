Jodyann Thomas Missing, from Kingston

Thirty-three-year-old Jodyann Thomas of Gardener Avenue, Kingston 20 has been missing since Thursday, July 07.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and is about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Duhaney Park Police are that about 8:10 a.m., Thomas was last seen at home wearing a blue blouse and a pair of black leggings. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jodyann Thomas is being asked to contact the Duhaney Park Police at (876) 933-4280, Police 119 emergency number, or the nearest Police station.