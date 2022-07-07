 $1,000 for Four Ounces of Cannabis

A St. James man was fined $1,000 in the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday for being in possession of four ounces of cannabis.

When Javoy Howard appeared before Her Honour Sasha Smith-Ashley, he pleaded guilty to possessing the cannabis.

The specifics of the case were not disclosed to the court, but according to the police, Howard was in possession of four ounces of marijuana.

Howard was given a choice to pay a $1,000 fine or serve 10 days in jail when the judge handed down the sentence.

