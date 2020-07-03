St. James Man Charged With Murder Faces Court

Thirty-six-year-old Rohan Correll otherwise called ‘Frass’, of John’s Hall district

in St. James will face the Black River Parish Court on Friday, July 3 for Murder, Illegal

Possession of Firearm, Ammunition and Robbery With Aggravation following an incident in Font

Hill district, St. Elizabeth in 2018.

He is charged with the murder of 20-year-old Kenneth Williams otherwise called ‘KJ’, of Luana

district in St. Elizabeth.

Reports from the Black River Police are that on January 26, 2018, Williams and another man were

driving a motor truck when they were held up by Correll and two other men with firearms. Correll

and the two other men shot and killed Williams before stealing the motor truck. The motor truck

was later intercepted and seized by the Police however, the men escaped. An operation was

subsequently carried out in Montego Bay on Tuesday, June 30 where Correll was arrested.