JLP Councillors Call for Mayor Belnavis to Go

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Councillors in the St Ann Municipal Corporation (SAMC) have called for the resignation of Council Chairman, Mayor of St Ann’s Bay, Michael Belnavis.

According to a release from Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie, who is also Deputy Leader of the JLP, the Councillors today voted unanimously for Belnavis to step aside to allow the investigation of recent allegations against him.

In his statement, Mr McKenzie said the meeting today was called for and attended by all 11 JLP Councillors in the 16-member Council. Those attending included Mr Belnavis who is Councillor for the Ocho Rios Division. Mr McKenszie said “it was the unanimous conclusion that it was in the best interest of the [St Ann] Municipal Corporation to have the Mayor step aside while the matters ventilated in the public domain are investigated.”

In recent weeks, Mr Belnavis has faced a barrage of accusations and allegations about matters in the SAMC, including that he owns a building in Ocho Rios on lands part of which belonged to Government and also that all the planning permits were not properly obtained.

It was not known what position Mr Belnavis took at the meeting.

The Minority PNP caucus in the SAMC have planned to move a motion of ‘No Confidence’ in Mr Belnavis at the next meeting of the Council, Thursday.