Thief Nabbed with Firearm in St. Catherine, Minutes After Robbery

Twenty-two-year-old Jessuse Mattadein of Rosemount district, Linstead in St. Catherine was slapped with charges of Robbery With Aggravation and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition after robbing several persons in Linstead, St. Catherine on Saturday, June 27.

Reports are that about 3:00 p.m., Mattadein entered an establishment with a firearm and robbed several persons of personal items and ran. He was seen by a team of officers on patrol who gave chase. Mattadein was caught and a knapsack he was carrying was searched and one Glock 9mm pistol with a magazine containing ten rounds of ammunition and several other stolen items were found.

His court date is being finalised.