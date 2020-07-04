St. Catherine Man Caught On CCTV Nabbed and Charged With Shop Breaking and Larceny

Eighteen-year-old Kenroy Patterson of Hart Street, Old Harbour in St. Catherine
was arrested and charged with Shop Breaking and Larceny after he was captured on a CCTV
breaking into a store on East Street, Old Harbour on Monday, June 01.
Reports are that between the hours of 3:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m., Patterson used an object to smash
the front glass door of a store then stole several electronic gadgets including cellular phones and
tablets with an estimated value of JMD 250,000.00. He was subsequently arrested and charged.
The Police also arrested and charged 27-year-old Shallando Moore a vendor of Darling Drive, Old
Harbour in St. Catherine with Receiving Stolen Property after two of the stolen phones were
found at his business place.