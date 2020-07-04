St. Catherine Man Caught On CCTV Nabbed and Charged With Shop Breaking and Larceny

Eighteen-year-old Kenroy Patterson of Hart Street, Old Harbour in St. Catherine

was arrested and charged with Shop Breaking and Larceny after he was captured on a CCTV

breaking into a store on East Street, Old Harbour on Monday, June 01.

Reports are that between the hours of 3:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m., Patterson used an object to smash

the front glass door of a store then stole several electronic gadgets including cellular phones and

tablets with an estimated value of JMD 250,000.00. He was subsequently arrested and charged.

The Police also arrested and charged 27-year-old Shallando Moore a vendor of Darling Drive, Old

Harbour in St. Catherine with Receiving Stolen Property after two of the stolen phones were

found at his business place.