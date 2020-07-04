Statement Passing Of Superintendent Leon Clunis by Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson

The passing of Superintendent Leon Clunis has been a great shock to us all, and

we have regrettably lost an extraordinary Police Officer, colleague, and friend.

This September would have marked Superintendent Clunis’ 29th year of service to the nation and

the Constabulary.

During these years, he held distinguished command of several sections, to include the Anti-

Corruption Branch and his last post at the Area 5 Headquarters; sub-commanded other areas such

as the Organised Crime Investigation Division, the Lottery Scam Task Force and the Bureau of

Special Investigations; and is particularly remembered for his staunch adherence to and promotion

of the professional standards of the Force.

His was indeed a career defined by bold leadership that yielded numerous operational successes,

garnered him multiple deserved commendations, and, equally important, inspired and empowered

others to give of their best.

Superintendent Clunis loved his job as a crime fighter. He understood the dangers and the

sacrifices of policing, but never cowered from the responsibility of protecting law-abiding

citizens. The incident of June 12 that led to his eventual passing speaks volumes to this, and as an

organization and a country, we will remain immeasurably indebted to him.

While we are jolted by this tragic turn of events and our hearts mourn with his loved ones, I use

this moment to unequivocally declare the JCF’s position on crime and criminality – we will not

relent in our duty to keeping people safe and creating a safer Jamaica. We will honor

Superintendent Clunis’ memory by exemplifying the values by which he lived and served–with

energy, passion, decisiveness, commitment, professionalism, courage and an unrelenting

determination to get the job done, and done right.

On behalf of the Force, I offer my sincerest condolences to Superintendent Clunis’ wife and

children. We share this immense grief with them and offer our support during this difficult time.

His contributions and heroism will long be remembered.