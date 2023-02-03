St. James Man Charged with Murder

Forty-one-year-old Carlius Stewart, a labourer of Three Miles River, Westmoreland and Long Bay, St. James has been been charged with Murder following an incident in Long Bay, St. James on Wednesday, July 18.
Stewart was charged with the murder of 44-year-old Borris Edwards, a labourer of Long Bay, St. James
Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that about 1:30 p.m., both men had an argument which escalated into a fight. It is alleged that Stewart used a machete to inflict several chop wounds to the head and neck of Edwards. The police was summoned and Edwards fled the scene.
On Wednesday, February 01, Stewart was arrested and taken into custody where he was charged following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.