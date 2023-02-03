Farmer Chopped to Death in Hanover

The Ramble police in Hanover have commenced a probe into the chopping death of a farmer in Haddington District in Hanover, on Thursday February 2.
He has been identified as 70-year-old Melbourne Scott otherwise called ‘Mellie’ a farmer also of Haddington District.
Reports are that about 11:45am, residents in the community stumbled upon Scott’s body, which was lying on his farm in a pool of blood.
The police were summoned and upon arrival it was discovered that Scott had chop wounds to his upper body and his throat was slashed.
The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.