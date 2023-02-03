Chef Shot to Death at Pee Wee Lane in Negril, Westmoreland

A man was shot and killed by unknown assailants at Pee Wee lane in Negril, Westmoreland on Thursday, February 2.
The deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Marvin Clarke, Chef of West End in Negril, Westmoreland.
Reports by the Negril police are that shortly after 10:00pm, residents heard gunshots coming from a section of the community and raised an alarm.
The police were alerted and upon travelling to the location, Clarke was discovered lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
The scene was processed and Clarke transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.