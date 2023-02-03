Taxi Operator Murdered in Portmore, St Catherine

A popular taxi operator was shot and killed by armed men while sitting inside his motor car in Portmore, St Catherine on Thursday, February 2.
He has been identified as 45-year-old Ricardo Eastwood, otherwise called ‘Garfield’ taxi operator of Silver Stone district in Portmore.
Reports are that about 7:15pm, Eastwood was sitting in his Toyota Probox motor car along Central Way, when he was ambushed and shot multiple times by men travelling in a Toyota Axio motor car.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, the Eastwood was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.