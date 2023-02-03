Ganja Seizure in St Catherine: Investigators assigned to the Narcotics Police Division seized approximately 1100 pounds of compressed ganja during an operation on East-West bound of the toll road, Portmore, St. Catherine on Tuesday, January 31.
Reports are that 8:30 p.m., lawmen were in the area when they signaled the driver of a Honda Step Wagon motor car to stop. The driver of the vehicle disobeyed the instruction of the Police and sped off. The Police team them pursued the man and during a pursuit, the driver abandoned the vehicle and ran in bushes.
A search of the vehicle was conducted and closer examination revealed that 1100 pounds of compressed ganja was found inside the vehicle. The illicit drug has an estimated street value of USD 1.4 million dollars.