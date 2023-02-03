14-year-old Shadae Reynolds Missing, from Trelawny

Shadae Reynolds Missing: An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Shadae Reynolds of Ulster Spring, Trelawny who has been missing since Friday, January 20.
She is of brown complexion, medium build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.
Reports from the Ulster Spring Police are that Shadae was last seen at home and has not been heard from since. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shadae Reynolds is being asked to contact the Ulster Spring Police at 876- 610-0861, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.