ATM Machine Stolen at Darliston Service Station in Westmoreland

The Westmoreland police are now in Search of a group of armed robbers who broke into the Jamison’s Service Station in Darliston, Westmoreland on Thursday morning and stole the ATM Machine which is believed to containing million of dollars.
Reports are that shortly after 2:00pm, the men gained access to the building by cutting away the grill, and then entered the building.
They proceeded to dig the ATM machine from the floor which contained millions and dollars and sped away from the location.
The police say they are now in search of at least 12 heavily armed men who carried out the robbery.